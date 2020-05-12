Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.69. 1,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

