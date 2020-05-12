BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.85%.

Shares of BBX stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. BBX Capital has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.15.

BBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

