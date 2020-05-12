BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,010 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 1.1% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 446,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,735. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

