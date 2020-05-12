Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 3,474,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

