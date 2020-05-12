Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.40 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

BABA stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.65. 13,706,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. The stock has a market cap of $521.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.