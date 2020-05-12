Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.22 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 536,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 119,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 491,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 238,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. 70,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,691. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.