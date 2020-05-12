Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 43,998 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514,465. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

