Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $25.34 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 46,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Paypal by 37.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 192,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,473 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,831,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

