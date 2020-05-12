Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84,582 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. 29,034,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,823,848. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

