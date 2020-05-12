Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,843 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $54,905,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. 100,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

