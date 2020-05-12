Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.25. 2,479,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

