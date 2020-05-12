Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Allegion worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $100.40. 27,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,215. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

