Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.43. 50,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

