Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of NVR worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NVR by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NVR by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $116.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,938.99. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,807.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,501.10. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $47.64 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,430.17.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

