Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,123 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 30,897 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Xilinx worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Xilinx by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $84.68. 161,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $89.53. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

