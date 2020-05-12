Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.35% of Crossamerica Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 136,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Crossamerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 5,433.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 165,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 2,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,011. The stock has a market cap of $529.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.88. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.76%.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Crossamerica Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Mickey Kim purchased 2,000 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maura Topper purchased 3,245 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,945.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,932.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $197,121 in the last quarter.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

