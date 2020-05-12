Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.46. 1,354,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.36. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

