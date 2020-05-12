Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,770 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of EXACT Sciences worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,864. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -108.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.