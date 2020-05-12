Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,888,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

