Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 37,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,879,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

