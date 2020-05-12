Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 70,783 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,783 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. 114,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

