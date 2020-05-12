Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.97. 80,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,421. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.69. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.