Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,317 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 236,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

