Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BBGI stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.