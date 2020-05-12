Beaxy (BXY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $950.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,202 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

