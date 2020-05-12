Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 273 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,221.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.