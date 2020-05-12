Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.24. 20,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

