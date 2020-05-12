Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 75,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 84.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 187,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 86,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 121.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.59.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.35. 39,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average is $200.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

