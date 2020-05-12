Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

