Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Belden worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Belden by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Belden by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of BDC opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

