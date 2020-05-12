Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:IHR traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 95.60 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 145,888 shares. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The stock has a market cap of $274.98 million and a PE ratio of 10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a current ratio of 23.81.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

