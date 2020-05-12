Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Tops $2.92 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $88,739.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.10 or 0.02105673 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00179920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.