B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of B&G Foods worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after buying an additional 485,835 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,310,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 259,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,088,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 125,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 222,350 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 305,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.19. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of B&G Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

