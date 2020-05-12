BHZ Capital Management LP Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,687 shares during the quarter. Civista Bancshares makes up 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.42% of Civista Bancshares worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. DA Davidson began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CIVB stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $259.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.89%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.