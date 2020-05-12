BHZ Capital Management LP Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions comprises 1.4% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.32% of Financial Institutions worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,918.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,058 shares of company stock worth $212,352 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISI traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $286.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

