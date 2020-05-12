BHZ Capital Management LP Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Banner accounts for approximately 1.5% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Banner worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Banner by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 261,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,962. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

