BHZ Capital Management LP Has $7.78 Million Holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,593 shares during the period. Franklin Financial Network comprises about 2.9% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.57% of Franklin Financial Network worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 1st quarter valued at $10,150,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 895.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 171,368 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth $3,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. 68,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,436. The company has a market capitalization of $344.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

