BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $9.69 Million in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 551,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,000. Synovus Financial makes up about 3.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Synovus Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNV traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,428. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

