BHZ Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,608 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares comprises 2.9% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of International Bancshares worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,837,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 811,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 61,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IBOC shares. BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of IBOC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.52. 349,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,279. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.