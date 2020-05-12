BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 4,745 Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. First Financial comprises 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of First Financial worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Financial by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THFF shares. ValuEngine lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

THFF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,627. The company has a market cap of $456.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

