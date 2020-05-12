BHZ Capital Management LP Takes $2.62 Million Position in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.64% of SB One Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBBX. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $256,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta acquired 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $162.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.94.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

