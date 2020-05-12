Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCYC. BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

BCYC traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,021. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.74). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

