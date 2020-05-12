BiomX (PHGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

PHGE stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 7,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95. BiomX has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

