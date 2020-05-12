Bionic (BNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,336.00

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Bionic has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Bionic has a market cap of $7,943.97 and $5,336.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bionic token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

About Bionic

Bionic (BNC) is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,244,233 tokens. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin.

Bionic Token Trading

Bionic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bionic using one of the exchanges listed above.

