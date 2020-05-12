BitBall Achieves Market Cap of $293,207.72 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $293,207.72 and $179,063.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028195 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003201 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00034077 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,781.83 or 0.99160388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00081659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,258,894 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

