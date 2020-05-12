Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $431,130.75 and $34,217.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027899 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033831 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,830.58 or 0.99024644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000589 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00080130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000704 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000445 BTC.

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 228,937,375 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

