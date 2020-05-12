Bitcloud Market Capitalization Reaches $100,140.72 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $100,140.72 and $32.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,251,518 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

