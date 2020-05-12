Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops One Day Volume of $3,718.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $3,718.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 94.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000112 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

