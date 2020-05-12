Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $567,360.05 and approximately $3,336.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00475323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00100034 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061469 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, TOPBTC, Exrates, Nanex, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

