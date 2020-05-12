Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.35% of Black Hills worth $536,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.